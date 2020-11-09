NEWPORT, Wash. - Four men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the disappearance and murder of 19-year-old Jason Fox.
According to court documents, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Claude Merritt and Kevin Belding are facing murder charges in the first and second degree.
The fourth man, Sean Bellah, is facing charges of making a false statement to a public servant.
The bail for Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and Belding were all set at $750,000. If they post bail, he is required to not have contact with Fox's family, not allowed possessing a firearm and cannot have a passport.
The body of Fox was found on October 7 after he went missing in September.
Fox's family said they believe he was murdered due to his sexuality.
Bellah's bail was set at $1,000. His arrangement is set for November 18 at 10:30 a.m.
The arrangements for Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and Belding et are scheduled for November 19 starting at 9:00 a.m.
