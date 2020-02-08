Four people and their pets were displaced following an early morning house fire on Spokane's South Hill.
Firefighters say they responded to the home near 28th and Cuba just after 3:00 a.m. and found light smoke showing from the home. Investigating crews found a fire burning in the kitchen wall behind a range and saw the fire had spread into the attic. Crews ventilated the roof and quickly put out the flames while keeping damage to a minimum.
Four adults and their pets have been displaced by the fire and they are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to the release from the Spokane Fire Department.
Investigators believe the fire resulted from a cooking-related fire on the stove earlier in the evening that the homeowners had extinguished themselves. The homeowners woke up to the smell of smoke and saw a "flickering" in the area behind the range and called 911.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
No injuries were reported.
