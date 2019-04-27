Four people dead after crane collapses across downtown Seattle traffic

Crane falls across traffic in downtown Seattle

Courtesy of Seattle Department of Transportation via Twitter

SEATTLE - Four people were killed after a construction crane fell across a downtown Seattle street.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a total of five cars were crushed. Three other injured patients have been taken to the hospital. 

Courtesy of the Seattle Fire Department 

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the crane fell at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue blocking eastbound lanes. 

People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

