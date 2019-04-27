Four people dead after crane collapses across downtown Seattle traffic

SEATTLE - Four people were killed after a construction crane fell across a downtown Seattle street.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, a total of five cars were crushed. Three other injured patients have been taken to the hospital.
According to the Seattle Department of Transportation, the crane fell at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue blocking eastbound lanes.
People are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
There has been a major incident at Fairview Ave & Mercer. Please avoid the area. @SeattleFire, @seattledot, @OEMSeattle, & @SeattlePD are coordinating our response. My thoughts and prayers are with those killed and injured.— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) April 27, 2019
