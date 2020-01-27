Four people hospitalized after I-90 crash near Ellensburg

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, Jan. 27, 10:00 am:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Interstate 90 has now fully reopened near Ellensburg after a single-car crash that sent four people to the hospital Monday morning.
Update, Jan. 27, 8:17 am:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, the crash on I-90 near Ellensburg was a single-car crash, not a two-car crash as authorities initially reported.
Update, Jan. 27, 8:02 am:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Four people were hurt and are being taken to the hospital after a two-car crash near Ellensburg.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, two of the injured people are being taken to the hospital in Ellensburg, while the other two are being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
All westbound lanes of I-90 in the area are open and one eastbound lane will be reopening shortly.
Bryant also reminded drivers to not have cell phones out taking pictures while driving past the scene of the accident.
Previous Coverage:
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Interstate 90 has been closed near Ellensburg due to a two-car injury collision.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, westbound traffic was closed at milepost 106 and eastbound traffic is closed at milepost 101.
Washington State Patrol Trooper reported westbound traffic is reopening.
An alternate route is available.
There is no current estimation for when the roadway will reopen.
