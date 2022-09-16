Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people have been sent to the hospital after a crash late Thursday evening on the corner of Dishman Mica and University Road. 

Officials told a KHQ crew on scene, their condition is unknown 

