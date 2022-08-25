SPOKANE, Wash. - A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
KHQ isn’t aware of how they’re doing, but we do know that those teens are in a hospital as well as a 40-year-old.
Gunshots rang out around 3 a.m. Thursday morning near Dutch Jake Park.
Nearly 20 shots were fired after what appears to be some sort of argument.
Those gunshots would send one to the hospital immediately after authorities arrived on scene. Three others later appeared at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A nearby resident, Shawn Harris, didn’t wake up to it in the middle of the night but was in for shock Thursday morning when he found police tape wrapped around the park.
“I was still just waking up, to be honest. It was like, ‘wow. Something happened last night,” Harris said.
Harris, who’s lived here for around two months, says he’s never seen anything like this.
“It’s a typical city park. Some kids come here to have fun, maybe get a little rowdy, but nothing big. Not like a shooting,” Harris said.
A shooting that woke up his roommate, who says she saw it all.
“They were drinking late at night around three in the morning. There was some commotion going on. They were probably fighting or arguing and then next thing you know someone had a gun and shots were fired, and then everyone scattered,” Harris said.
Harris says it's horrible seeing these types of crimes where children typically are.
“It’s a park. It’s meant to be for families. People do abuse parks at night time, drink, and try to party. I don’t why they do that, because it’s just ruining their own lives in the end if they get caught,” Harris said.
Detectives hope they’ll get caught. Spokane's major crimes unit is investigating. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call crime check.