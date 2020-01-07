Update:

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Silver Mountain says an avalanche occurred in the resort's ski area Tuesday morning, and search and rescue crews have recovered four people so far.

Silver Mountain says the avalanche occurred on the Warnder Peak area, and ski patrol responded immediately and began searching for guests.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, crews have recovered four people from the avalanche area and are continuing to probe. The conditions of those people are currently unknown.

Silver Mountain Ski Patrol, Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Shoshone County Volunteer Search and Rescue are at the scene.

Idaho Technical Rescue Team Task Force 1's K9s have also arrived on scene.

Previous coverage:

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of an avalanche, potentially up to three separate avalanches, occurring on Silver Mountain within the last hour.

The 911 Communications Center has received reports of three people possibly being trapped in one of the avalanches.

The Sheriff's Office says emergency responders are coordinating a rescue effort with Silver Mountain.

"Please keep in mind that when crisis occurs, our 911 Communications Center is flooded with information, and sometimes the information is not accurate," the Sheriff's Office added. "We are committed to getting you the accurate information and will release it as it becomes available."

An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple North Idaho counties, but wasn't expected to include ski areas within the forecast region.