SPOKANE, Wash. -- Parents all over the country are scrambling to find the best learning options for their children. For some here in Spokane, that search has led them to form their own learning pods.
KHQ found a group of four families who have un-enrolled their first grader students from Spokane Public Schools. They found a good homeschooling program they like and are ready to take on the school year together.
Melissa Wells loves her job in South Spokane. She's good at it.
"I'm in accounting," she said. "Most of my work is behind the scenes."
She is a wife, mother, accounting specialist and now, also a first grade teacher.
"We're going to start on the 8th," she said. "That's our plan. I am a little bit nervous. I've never done it before."
Melissa and three other mothers in her neighborhood have formed a learning pod, four students, four days a week.
"Each one of us is going to take a day," Melissa said.
A day of hosting, as well as teaching the mini class.
"We got together last night to go over the curriculum," she said. "We just purchased it."
She said the cost of the program, including lessons and materials is a few hundred bucks. She says the safety and flexibility is priceless.
"I'm ready...the thought of teaching a few hours a day," she said. "The kids get to socialize. We'll all be very careful."
The moms are now busy rearranging. Their living rooms are transforming into classrooms. It's a lot. But their families are well worth it.
