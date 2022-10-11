MOSCOW, Idaho. - A structure at the University of Idaho collapsed over the weekend leaving four students injured.
The six-foot-seven raised platform built by the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, had about 30 people standing on top of it when it collapsed. Unfortunately, there were also people standing under it.
When first responders arrived on scene, four injured students were taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. One of the four was later flown to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.
The university is working with the injured students and their families. An investigation will be conducted on how the structure collapsed and what else went wrong.
The Moscow Fire Department is working with the university and the police department to try and prevent something like this from happening again.