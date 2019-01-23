Update: Spokane Valley investigators executed a search warrant for the vehicle driven by a man who resisted and later assaulted four deputies following a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant Wednesday, recovering a realistic looking replica of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and additional property.

Detectives will continue processing the property recovered as the investigation continues. Judges set bond at $20,000 for Branden Field.

Judge sets bond at $20k for man who allegedly attached 4 @SpokaneSheriff deputies. Deputies say Branden Field led deputies on a chase in the snow before he lost control of his car. When asked to get out, deputies say Field wouldn’t and the fight started @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/mEkWqKYeXQ — Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) January 23, 2019

Previous coverage:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four Spokane Valley Police Deputies were assaulted as a suspect resisted arrest following a short pursuit and the 35-year-old man was eventually arrested late Tuesday night.

Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a SVPD deputy observed a dark Lincoln Town car traveling south of N. Vista Rd with obstructed plates by a bike rack and expired tabs showing.

After attempting to pull over the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, accelerating and spinning their tires in the snow and revving their engine. The deputy activated his siren, but the man continued his attempt to flee drifting back and forth before losing control and turning into a private drive on the 700 block of N. Vista.

The deputy contacted the victim, later identified as 35-year-old Branden Field, and conducted a check on his name via radio, learning he was a convicted felon with a suspended driver's license. The deputy observed what appeared to be a small caliber, silver pistol sitting in the ashtray of the vehicle.

The deputy drew his firearm, gave Field commands to show his hands and requested backup immediately. As deputies arrived, Field refused to exit the vehicle after commands he was under arrest and reached in the direction of the firearm. The deputies grabbed Field's arm and pulled him from the vehicle, but he pulled away, stood up and began punching the deputies.

Deputies requested emergency assistance, and as the fight continued, additional deputies arrived including a unit with K9 Khan. With the help of K9 Khan, deputies gained control of Field and handcuffed him.

Field was medically cleared and transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for four counts of third-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, resisting arrest and third-degree driving while suspended. The check on Field's name showed he was a convicted felon with previous charges of first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree malicious mischief.

Four deputies received treatment for injuries including cuts, abrasions and swelling as well as a possible broken hand. All are expected to make full recoveries.

Field's vehicle was impounded and detectives will be requesting a search warrant to recover what appears to be a handgun as well as any other evidence. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.