SPOKANE, WA. - Spokane Police arrested a four time convicted felon who was in possession of two firearms and heroin after a short foot chase and standoff this morning.
An officer says he attempted to stop a suspicious man near Lacey Street just before 10 a.m.
The man ran inside a nearby house where the woman inside said she didn't know the man but he was trying to hide inside her closet. More police arrived on the scene and realized the man was armed.
The armed man hiding in the closet was identified as 34-year-old Wesley Shandy, a four time convicted felon, who was wanted by the Department of Corrections for an outstanding warrant.
Officers say they surrounded the house and ordered the occupants out. After the women inside the house left, Shandy exited and was taken into custody without incident.
Police say during a search of the house, they found two firearms and ammunition which were believed to be in the suspect's possession when he entered.
Shandy was booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail for possession of a firearm and controlled substance, obstruction of justice and his outstanding warrant.