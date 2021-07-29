TRUCKEE, Calif. - Through Facebook posts from friends and family and legwork by local reporters, four of the six victims of the twin-engine jet crash in the Lake Tahoe on Monday have been unofficially identified.
The plane went down in a heavily wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee after departing from Coeur d' Alene. Authorities originally said three had passed in the accident. Now, six have been confirmed dead.
Bret Ebaugh, a pilot aboard the jet, was announced dead by his wife in a Facebook post. The post read:
It is with tremendous sadness that I share Bret Ebaugh, my love, was lost in a horrific crash on Monday near Tahoe. To me he was my best friend, my lover. To his kids, a one of a kind, amazing, funny, adventure seeking dad. To his friends and colleagues, an all around good guy and the best damn pilot anyone would be fortunate to fly with. Thank you to all who have reached out. Your love and support during this time means everything. I’m not sure how we’re supposed to do life without you Bret. I love you forever.
Three other California residents were also taken in the crash. Kevin Kvarnlov an associate with La Quinta real estate agency Hideaway Properties along with Hideaway members Ryan and Christine Thomas were also aboard.
The announcement of their deaths came from an email from Hideaway's director of real estate, according to a report from KESQ in Palm Springs.