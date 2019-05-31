National Trails Day is Saturday, June 1 and there are plenty of opportunities to get outside and enjoy what the Inland Northwest has to offer. Some groups around town are even holding events to celebrate the beauty of our region and help protect it for generations to come.
The Dishman Hills Conservancy is holding two events at Camp Caro in Spokane Valley. The first is the Tom Rogers Legacy Run for the Hills. It's a five-mile trail run benefiting the Wild Heart of Spokane, a Dishman Hills Conservancy project that would allow them to purchase more land for preservation. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m., click here to register. Their National Trails Day celebration will have activities like yoga for kids, nature walks, art projects, agility courses and more, at Camp Caro in Spokane Valley. It's free to attend and lasts from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Evergreen East Mountain Bike Alliance is helping host National Trails Day at Mica Peak. It will be a huge work party to create brand new trails for hiking and biking up at Mica Peak. More than 70 people are expected to show up and help clear areas to form new trails.
The Washington Trail Association is doing trail maintenance on Iller Creek in the morning on Saturday.
The Spokane Mountaineers are working on a trail out at Lone Lake in Mullan, Idaho.
Bonus! All State Parks are also free on National Trails Day. So, you really have no excuse to stay inside on Saturday, go have fun out on a trail!