SPOKANE Wash. - The Inland Northwest is holding a variety of Fourth of July celebrations around the area. From fireworks shows to cruise rides, here are the local events planned for the Fourth of July weekend. Fireworks
Four fireworks shows will light up the Spokane sky on July 4. The shows will take place at the Lilac Bowl in Riverfront Park, Ferris High School, Avista Stadium, and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium. The fireworks at Riverfront Park begin at 10:00 p.m. and will follow a performance by the Spokane Symphony, beginning at 9:00 p.m.
The fireworks at Avista Stadium will occur after the Spokane Indians game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Tickets to the game and the following fireworks are available online. Parking lots at the Ferris High School and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium fireworks show will open to observers at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks are set to begin at 10:00 p.m. at all locations.
Another fireworks show will take place at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake. The fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. on July 4, following a concert by Too Slim and the Taildraggers at 7:00 p.m.
Family Fun:
The Coeur D’Alene Regional Chamber will host the American Heroes Parade in downtown Coeur D’Alene. The parade will run on Sherman Ave. on July 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The chamber will also host a festival featuring local vendors in Coeur D’Alene City Park. The festival will begin at 1:00 p.m. on July 4 and will run until 7:00 p.m. After the festival, visitors can attend the Fireworks Extravaganza at Coeur D’Alene City Park and Independence Point.
The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. on July 4.
Nightlife:
The Coeur D’Alene Casino will hold a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. on July 4.
During the day, the casino will also host the Fourth of July Shotgun, which includes a round of golf and a barbeque lunch. Registration for the event is open online.
Coeur D’Alene’s Lakeside 4th Fest will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 4 in the Coeur D’Alene Resort Convention Center. The event will include a cocktail social, a dinner buffet, live entertainment and a fireworks show.