SPOKANE, Wash. - Fourth of July is tomorrow and if you're looking for something to do, or have last minute groceries to pick up, here's what's open and what's closed.
There are four different fireworks shows across Spokane.
- Dwight Merkel Sports Complex
- Ferris High School
- Avista Stadium
- Plante's Ferry Sports stadium
Parking lots will open at 8 p.m. and the fireworks will kick off at 10 p.m.
City golf courses, playgrounds and park open spaces will be open with appropriate social distancing. The Numerica SkyRide in Riverfront Park is open.
The Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks show is canceled.
Store Openings:
- Dollar Tree
- Lowe's
- Marshalls
- GameStop
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Fred Meyer
- Safeway
Store Closures:
- Costco
- Trader Joe's
