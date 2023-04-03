Fourth of July Pass is currently blocked in both directions near milepost 24 through 28 due to multiple car crashes.

IDAHO - Fourth of July Pass is currently blocked in both directions near milepost 24 through 28 due to multiple car crashes.

Currently, there is no estimated time for reopening. The Idaho Sate Police is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!