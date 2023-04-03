IDAHO - Fourth of July Pass is currently blocked in both directions near milepost 24 through 28 due to multiple car crashes.
Currently, there is no estimated time for reopening. The Idaho Sate Police is investigating.
Traffic Alert:— Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) April 3, 2023
Idaho State Police is currently investigating multiple crashes both directions on Interstate 90 mile posts 24-28 at Fourth of July Pass. Traffic is blocked both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fbVY6leYfj
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Check back for updates.