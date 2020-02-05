SEATTLE, Wash. - A fourth University of Washington student is being screened for possible novel coronavirus infection.
According to a release by the University of Washington, the student traveled from China in January and lives off campus.
The university is working closely with Public Health – Seattle and King County to monitor the student and necessary precautions are being taken to minimize the risk of infection to campus students.
According to the release, the student is not connected to the three other UW students who were previous tested for novel coronavirus. Those three students received negative results.
The University of Washington is now restricting all official travel to China by students, faculty and staff, which is in-line with CDC and U.S. State Department travel warnings.
According to the University of Washington, there have been no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus among UW community members.
Currently, the global death toll stands at 492 dead. There are more than 24,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on mainland China.
