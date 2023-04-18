Fox and Goat Ranch set to host freedom fair

REARDAN, Wash. - The Fox and Goat Ranch is set to host the second annual Freedom Fair on Sunday, May 28th. 

The event will raise funds and bring awareness to The Jonah Project, a local nonprofit dedicated to human trafficking prevention and victim advocacy. 
 
Numerous businesses around Spokane have signed on to contribute to the event, which will include carnival games, dancing, raffle prizes, a taco bar, and more. 
 
Admission is free of charge, and attendees of all ages are encouraged to come out to participate in fun activities and support a great cause. 
 
The one-day fair will run 2-5 PM at the Fox and Goat Ranch, located at 1127 North Ladd Rd. in Reardan, WA. 
 
Want to get involved in the event? Contact Amie Torkelson at leadempowered@gmail.com.

