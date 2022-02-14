UPDATE - Coyote Ridge Corrections Center confirmed the escaped inmate is Joshua Lanter.
He was last seen by the correctional facility at 4 a.m. this morning.
More updates to follow.
FRANKLIN CO. -Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for a prisoner that escaped from Coyote Ridge.
North Franklin School District was notified by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office that a prisoner escaped from Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
NFSD says there is no indication the person is still in town and are continuing with the school day as planned.
Staff at the school has been made aware of the situation and are providing extra supervision at all schools in the district.
The district says if you are a concerned parent and you want to keep your child home, they will excuse their absence for the day.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.