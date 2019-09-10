FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's deputies and members of the Washington State Patrol Eradication Team removed 25,000 marijuana plants from a property in north Franklin County.
Sheriff's deputies flew several drones over the area to map the illegal growing operation before starting the removal process.
The plants were removed over the course of two days. No word on whether the person responsible for the illegal grow operation is facing any charges.
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies say the criminal investigation into the operation is on-going.