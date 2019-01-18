After a year and a half of construction, Franklin Elementary reopened their doors last week, and are now opening their doors to you. Everyone's invited to Franklin Elementary's open house Saturday from 10 am - 1 pm.

Principal Buzz Hollingsworth said a big part of their new addition was to compliment the original historic building, not mimic it.

Something new they've added is Spokane's first elementary "scratch cooking" kitchen. This means homemade meals for the kids everyday. Another big change, no more "cafa-gym-atorium." They've made the gym and cafeteria separate now.

"It's amazing, everything we walk around we see something new and different that we didn't notice before, it's beautiful," principal, Buzz Hollingsworth, said.