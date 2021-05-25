Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Washington have updated their store mask policies so they align with both the CDC and the state's guidance.
Starting May 25, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask inside the stores.
If there's still a local mandate, Fred Meyer and QFC will follow the same path.
Non-vaccinated associated will still be required to wear a mask. Additionally, associates in the pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to keep wearing masks. Non-vaccinated customers are asked to continue wearing a mask.