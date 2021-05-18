OLYMPIA, Wash. - People who are at least 21 years old and have been vaccinated may be eligible for a free beer, wine or cocktail in Washington.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday they're providing allowance for liquor-licensed businesses to offer one alcoholic drink at no cost to customers.
Customers must prove they've received either their first, or second shot between May 15 and June 30. The offer will only be available at businesses that choose to participate.
Participating businesses would be paying for the drink for their customers. They're not allowed to advertise these drinks are "free" or "complimentary."