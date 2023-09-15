COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For child passenger safety week, the Idaho Office of Highway Safety has teamed up with organizations to arrange free car seat checks around the state.
National Child Passenger Safety Week is from Sept. 17- 23. Last year in Idaho there were 1,943 crashes that involved a child passenger between the ages of 0 - 6 years old.
“We all want to protect our kids as best we can, but car seats can be complicated even for experienced parents or caregivers,” said Carma McKinnon, State Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. “Seat Check Saturday is an opportunity to get free help from an expert, to ensure our little ones are as safe as possible.”
At these checks, certified child passenger safety technicians will check to see if your car seat is the right type for your child's age and size, see if it fits correctly and if if is properly installed.
Here are a couple of locations for seat Check Saturday:
- Kootenai County Fire & Rescue, 1590 E. Seltice Way
- Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation, 1130 N. 4th Street
- Selkirk Fire & Rescue, 517 S. Lincoln Avenue
- Sandpoint Police Department, 1123 Lake Street
- Life Choices Pregnancy Center, 502 N. 2nd Avenue
- Marimn Health Medical Center, 427 N. 12 Street
- Kellogg Fire Department, 14 W. Market
- Moscow Police Department, 118 E. 4th Street
- Public Health Idaho North Central District, 215 10th Street
There are many more locations around the state that are offering this service. Go to CPS Child Seat Check Stations to see the closest one to you.
All locations vary what day and time they will be doing car seat checks. Also, some locations may ask you to make an appointment before you come in. Use this link HERE to find out information about each location.
If you have a young child and a car seat, this is the perfect opportunity to make sure their car seats are safe!
For more information about child passenger safety and a map of year-round seat check locations visit the Shift Idaho website.