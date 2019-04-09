Free Cone Day Tuesday at Two Ben and Jerry's Locations

Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream is hosting their annual Free Cone Day at their Riverpark Square & Northern Quest locations from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Guests can stop by both locations to receive a free scoop of ice cream. Donations are welcome in exchange for the scoop of ice cream, and they benefit two charities in Spokane.

If you donate money at the Riverpark Square location, you'll support the Mobius Kids Museum outreach program partnership with the Spokane Boys and Girls Club. Mobius provides hands-on educational STEM based outreach experiences.

You donations at the Northern Quest location go to Operation Spokane Heroes, a project that helps military personnel and their families here in the region.

KHQ will have celebrity scoopers helping to dish out the ice cream. KHQ's Majestic Storm, Dave Cotton and SWX's Sam Adams will be serving up ice cream starting at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the Northern Quest location.