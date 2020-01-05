SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane residents have less than one week to take advantage of the city's free Christmas tree curbside pickup program.
The program started on Dec. 26 and runs through Jan. 10, and allows residents to make quick work of getting rid of their fresh Christmas trees.
If you would like to utilize the service, all you need to do is place your undecorated, fresh Christmas tree at least three feet away from your recycling carts on garbage day.
No artificial trees or flocked trees are allowed. Trees that are large than six feet high must be cut in half.
If you miss the curbside pickup or would rather dispose of the tree yourself, you can take your fresh Christmas tree to the locations listed below.
- Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd. Open 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
- North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The trees that are collected will be chipped and composted. For more information, call the Recycling Hotline at 477-6800.
