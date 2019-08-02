An obstacle course, chance to drive a Ford Mustang, and go through multiple simulations... and it's all free.
The Ford Foundation's 'Driving Skills for Life' event tours cities nationwide, bringing along an advanced driver training course with real-life simulations and drills to teach young drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.
The course will be offered at the Spokane County Fairgrounds on August 3rd and 4th with classes starting at 7:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on both days.
"In an effort to support and encourage driving safety, these simulations will show young drivers the harm that may come from unsafe behaviors like texting and driving, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or marijuana," the organization stated.