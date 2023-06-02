GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and several partner groups invite all anglers, residents and nonresidents, to celebrate the 33rd Annual Free Fishing Day by fishing Idaho's waters without a license.
Some locations have fishing gear that you can borrow, but you are encouraged to bring a fishing pole and your own tackle and prepare for a fun–filled day of fishing.
Free Fishing Day activities will be held at Wilkins’ Pond, located on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95 approximately 5.5 miles south of Grangeville. Events will take place from on June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There will be a casting contest, fish art activity, a raffle drawing for prizes, and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught!
Please keep in mind that all other regular fishing rules and regulations–including creel limits, opening dates, and tackle restrictions–remain in effect on Free Fishing Day.
For more information about the event at Wilkins’ Pond, please contact Jennie Fischer at (208) 983-4048.
If you have any questions about fishing seasons or the rules for the water where you plan to go fishing contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at (208) 334-3700.