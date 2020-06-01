Washingtonians will be able to "fish on" for free this upcoming weekend, while Idahoans' free day is the following weekend.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says its "Free Fishing Weekend" will take place Saturday-Sunday, June 6-7.
Idaho Fish & Game says their "Free Fishing Day" will be held a week later on Saturday, June 13.
During that weekend or date, fishing licenses aren't required.
That being said, given the current pandemic, the WDFW is asking anglers to recreate responsibly and keep their communities safe.
“It’s great to see that based on our conversations with public health officials, conditions are right to be able to continue on the department’s long-standing practice of offering a Free Fishing Weekend,” said Kelly Cunningham, WDFW’s fish program director. “This is about providing everyone an opportunity to give fishing a try—in a safe and responsible way.”
Anglers will still need to follow state guidelines and health advice, traveling only with their immediate household and practicing physical distancing.
The WDFW also suggests anglers check ahead of time if their preferred destination or launch is open, as some local marinas or facilities remain closed. They also note fishers should be prepared to make changes in plans if their first choice is closed or too congested.
Current fishing regulations, like size/bag limits and catch record card requirements will still be in effect. More info is available here: https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/.
"While non-resident license sales are still suspended, non-residents can participate in Free Fishing Weekend since no license is needed.," the WDFW said.
Discover Passes will still be required on Washington DNR lands for both days.
There are three days in June where Discover Passes aren't required to visit Washington State Parks, including:
- June 6 — National Trails Day (State Parks and Fish & Wildlife free day)
- June 7 — Fishing Day (State Parks and Fish & Wildlife free day)
- June 13 — National Get Outdoors Day
The free weekend for Washington is always the first weekend following the first Monday in June, while Idaho's is the second Saturday every June.
The IDFG says its personnel and volunteers often set up free events at local fishing waters around the state to help out first-time fishers, and some loaner rods and reels are available to practice with, though it is encouraged to bring your own equipment if you have it.
The IDFG also reminds those participating that other rules remain in effect.
"All other fishing rules and regulations including creel limits, opening dates and tackle restrictions remain in effect," the IDFG wrote. "Always check the seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing."
