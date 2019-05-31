Washingtonians and Idahoans will be able to fish on for free next weekend.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says its "Free Fishing Weekend" will take place June 8-9.
Idaho Fish & Game says there "Free Fishing Day" will be held on Saturday, June 8.
During that weekend or date, fishing licenses aren't required.
WDFW says during the free weekend, a vehicle access pass, Discover Pass, Columbia River Salmon/Steelhead Endorsement or Two-Pole Endorsement will also not be required. The Discover Pass is not required on WDFW or Washington State Parks, but will be required on DNR lands that weekend.
The WDFW reminds the public that all other rules still apply.
"While no licenses are required on Free Fishing Weekend, it's still important to check the regulations for other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures that will still be in effect," the WDFW said.
The IDFG says its personnel and volunteers often set up free events at local fishing waters around the state to help out first-time fishers, and some loaner rods and reels are available to practice with, though it is enouraged to bring your own equipment if you have it.
The IDFG also reminds those participating that other rules remain in effect.
"All other fishing rules and regulations including creel limits, opening dates and tackle restrictions remain in effect," the IDFG wrote. "Always check the seasons and rules for the water where you plan to go fishing."
The free weekend for Washington is always the first weekend following the first Monday in June, while Idaho's is the second Saturday every June.