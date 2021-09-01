Box of vegetables stock image
Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

SPOKANE, Wash. - A free food distribution event is happening Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Mecial Center.

The event is happening in front of the hospital, will be drive-thru style and take care of up to 250 families. 

Free produce, meat, shelf-stable foods and other products will be handed out. No appointment or identification is required.

