SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State has passed a new federal program that will provide free lunches for students in public schools across the state.
Last year, Congress approved a waiver to provide free lunches for every student in U.S. public schools, due to the COVID –19 pandemic. That waiver is set to expire June 30, so Washington state responded with a solution.
The Community Eligibility Provisions (CEP) program is run by the USDA, and will provide free lunches for students in need, who are already receiving nutritional support in the state. 40 percent of students need to qualify in order for the entire student body to receive a free lunch at school.
The CEP was passed in March, and expands those eligible to 626 additional schools, and over 92,000 students in Washington.