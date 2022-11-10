The Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard carries an array of flags representing the various branches of the military to the Memorial Day obser…
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veteran's Day, and many locales are offering free food, vouchers, discounts, and other perks for those who have served. U. S. Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Bouvier provided a list of places to check out:
Food
November 11th
- 7-Eleven: Free quarter-pound big bite 100% all-beef hot dog
- Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu and receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery withing a three-week redemption window
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service: Military Star card holders will receive various deals, including 15% off food purchases at participating exchange restaurants and complimentary brewed coffee at Express stores and participating restaurants
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings and side of fries
- Chick-fil-a: Free chick-fil-a sandwich, waffle fries, and beverage 1700-2000
- Chili’s: Free meal from select menu
- Chipotle: Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos
- Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal 1-topping pizza
- Denny’s: Free build your own grand slam 0500-1200
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot/iced coffee w/ a purchase in store
- IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancakes
- Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small brewed coffee
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo 1100-1400
- MOD Pizza: Buy one MOD-size pizza/salad get one MOD size pizza/salad free
- Old European: Free meal 0700-1400
- Olive Garden: Free entrée from special menu
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and choice of Coca-Cola product/10% off heroes' discount
- Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven Meal
- Pilot Flying J: Free meal
- Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double comes with free refills of bottomless steak fries
- Starbucks: Free tall hot/iced coffee (Members and their spouses)
- Taco John’s: Free small beef #1 Combo meal
- Texas Roadhouse: Receive a meal voucher to use any time before May 31, 2023, 1100-1400
- Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo 0630-1030
November 14th
- Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night 1700-close (free thank you meal when dining in)
All November
- Cracker Barrel (Coeur d’Alene): Free slice of Double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake
Retail
- AARP: Special Membership Offer; $9 per year w/a 5-yr term and save up to 43% off/1 yr for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 10% off entire purchase (in store/online) October 23rd-November 13
- Adidas: 40% off sitewide until 12 November
- Alpine Rings: 30% off on November 11th
- Alpine Swiss: Members & Dependents 15% off until November 11th
- American Giant: Members/Dependents 30% off November 7-11
- Branded Bills: Members/Dependents 25% November 11-13
- Brides Across America: Have them look this one up it’s a giveaway
- Delta Sonic Car Wash: Save 25% on all oil changes
- Devil-dog Dungarees: 50% off November 3-13
- Dollar General: 20% off
- Fareway: 15% off
- Golden Nozzle Car Wash: Free “The Best” car wash
- Goodyear Auto Service: Free car care checks/10% off tires and service
- Great Clips: Free haircut/card for future free haircut
- Hertz: 20% off base rental rate Book November 7-11 and pickup November 11-January 31
- Kohl’s: 30% off in-store purchases November 11-13
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: 25% off November 11-13
- Paramount+: 30 free days using code BRAVO
- QALO: Free U.S. Military Ring w/online verification November 1-11
- ScrubaDub: Free car wash
- Sleep Number: 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases, and most bedding purchases November 1-14
- Sport Clips: Free haircuts November 11
- Staples: 25% off November 6-12
- Target: 10% off October 30-November 12
- TOPS: 11% off
- Tractor Supply Company: 15% off
- Vitamin Shoppe: 25% off November 10-13
- Walgreens: 20% off November 11-14
- Waterdrop: 20% off November 4-30
Travel/Recreation
- B&Bs for Vets: Free stay at a number of inns from November 10-11
- La Quinta by Wyndham: 12% best available rate
- National Parks: November 11th free admission to all parks that charge entrance fees
- Red Roof: 15% off bookings and stays November 1-December 30 w/ code VP 623095
- Super 8 by Wyndham: 15% off best available rate
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: 15% off best available rate
Bouvier also suggested checking Military.com for additional deals.
Enjoy these discounts, veterans—you deserve it! Thank you for your service!