SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veteran's Day, and many locales are offering free food, vouchers, discounts, and other perks for those who have served. U. S. Air Force Master Sergeant Michael Bouvier provided a list of places to check out:

Food

November 11th

  • 7-Eleven: Free quarter-pound big bite 100% all-beef hot dog
  • Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu and receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery withing a three-week redemption window
  • Army & Air Force Exchange Service: Military Star card holders will receive various deals, including 15% off food purchases at participating exchange restaurants and complimentary brewed coffee at Express stores and participating restaurants
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Free 10 boneless wings and side of fries
  • Chick-fil-a: Free chick-fil-a sandwich, waffle fries, and beverage 1700-2000
  • Chili’s: Free meal from select menu
  • Chipotle: Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos
  • Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal 1-topping pizza
  • Denny’s: Free build your own grand slam 0500-1200
  • Dickey’s BBQ Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot/iced coffee w/ a purchase in store
  • IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancakes
  • Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small brewed coffee
  • Little Caesars: Free lunch combo 1100-1400
  • MOD Pizza: Buy one MOD-size pizza/salad get one MOD size pizza/salad free
  • Old European: Free meal 0700-1400
  • Olive Garden: Free entrée from special menu
  • Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and choice of Coca-Cola product/10% off heroes' discount
  • Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven Meal
  • Pilot Flying J: Free meal
  • Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw
  • Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double comes with free refills of bottomless steak fries
  • Starbucks: Free tall hot/iced coffee (Members and their spouses)
  • Taco John’s: Free small beef #1 Combo meal
  • Texas Roadhouse: Receive a meal voucher to use any time before May 31, 2023, 1100-1400
  • Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo 0630-1030

November 14th

  • Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night 1700-close (free thank you meal when dining in)

All November

  • Cracker Barrel (Coeur d’Alene): Free slice of Double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake

Retail

  • AARP: Special Membership Offer; $9 per year w/a 5-yr term and save up to 43% off/1 yr for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: 10% off entire purchase (in store/online) October 23rd-November 13
  • Adidas: 40% off sitewide until 12 November
  • Alpine Rings: 30% off on November 11th
  • Alpine Swiss: Members & Dependents 15% off until November 11th
  • American Giant: Members/Dependents 30% off November 7-11
  • Branded Bills: Members/Dependents 25% November 11-13
  • Brides Across America: Have them look this one up it’s a giveaway
  • Delta Sonic Car Wash: Save 25% on all oil changes
  • Devil-dog Dungarees: 50% off November 3-13
  • Dollar General: 20% off
  • Fareway: 15% off
  • Golden Nozzle Car Wash: Free “The Best” car wash
  • Goodyear Auto Service: Free car care checks/10% off tires and service
  • Great Clips: Free haircut/card for future free haircut
  • Hertz: 20% off base rental rate Book November 7-11 and pickup November 11-January 31
  • Kohl’s: 30% off in-store purchases November 11-13
  • Office Depot/OfficeMax: 25% off November 11-13
  • Paramount+: 30 free days using code BRAVO
  • QALO: Free U.S. Military Ring w/online verification November 1-11
  • ScrubaDub: Free car wash
  • Sleep Number: 20% off most Sleep Number 360 smart beds, all bases, and most bedding purchases November 1-14
  • Sport Clips: Free haircuts November 11
  • Staples: 25% off November 6-12
  • Target: 10% off October 30-November 12
  • TOPS: 11% off
  • Tractor Supply Company: 15% off
  • Vitamin Shoppe: 25% off November 10-13
  • Walgreens: 20% off November 11-14
  • Waterdrop: 20% off November 4-30

Travel/Recreation

  • B&Bs for Vets: Free stay at a number of inns from November 10-11
  • La Quinta by Wyndham: 12% best available rate
  • National Parks: November 11th free admission to all parks that charge entrance fees
  • Red Roof: 15% off bookings and stays November 1-December 30 w/ code VP 623095
  • Super 8 by Wyndham: 15% off best available rate
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: 15% off best available rate

Bouvier also suggested checking Military.com for additional deals. 

Enjoy these discounts, veteransyou deserve it! Thank you for your service!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!