Riverfront Park

Courtesy of Spokane Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has released its lineup of movies that will be shown under the stars during the summer. 

WSECU Outdoor Movies is a free summer series that kicks off June 12 and will be held in Riverfront's Lilac Bowl.

Here is the full lineup:

  • June 12: Benny and Joon
  • June 19: Zootopia
  • July 10: Back to the Future
  • July 17: The Big Lebowski
  • July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • August 7: Wizard of Oz
  • August 14: Space Balls
  • August 21: Toy Story

There will be food vendors on site, but movie goers are asked not to bring alcohol. They should, however, bring a picnic blanket or a low-sitting lawn chair if they don't want to sit on the grass.

Movies will start at 8:30 pm.

Tags

Recommended for you