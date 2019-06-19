SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has released its lineup of movies that will be shown under the stars during the summer.
WSECU Outdoor Movies is a free summer series that kicks off June 12 and will be held in Riverfront's Lilac Bowl.
Here is the full lineup:
- June 12: Benny and Joon
- June 19: Zootopia
- July 10: Back to the Future
- July 17: The Big Lebowski
- July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet
- August 7: Wizard of Oz
- August 14: Space Balls
- August 21: Toy Story
There will be food vendors on site, but movie goers are asked not to bring alcohol. They should, however, bring a picnic blanket or a low-sitting lawn chair if they don't want to sit on the grass.
Movies will start at 8:30 pm.