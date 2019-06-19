Watch again

SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park has released its lineup of movies that will be shown under the stars during the summer.

WSECU Outdoor Movies is a free summer series that kicks off June 12 and will be held in Riverfront's Lilac Bowl.

Here is the full lineup:

June 12: Benny and Joon

June 19: Zootopia

Zootopia July 10: Back to the Future

Back to the Future July 17: The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski July 24: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet August 7: Wizard of Oz

Wizard of Oz August 14: Space Balls

Space Balls August 21: Toy Story

There will be food vendors on site, but movie goers are asked not to bring alcohol. They should, however, bring a picnic blanket or a low-sitting lawn chair if they don't want to sit on the grass.

Movies will start at 8:30 pm.