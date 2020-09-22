SPOKANE, Wash. - COVID-19 has hit small businesses across Spokane hard.
Wedding spaces have been shut down, gyms are operating at reduced capacity and the price of staying open comes at a cost.
Right now a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) distribution event that is being hosted by Greater Spokane Inc. is hoping to help small businesses with those costs.
The event is for small businesses with 49 and fewer employees. The hope is that this will reduce barriers to reopening and help keep employees and the public safe.
Spokane County allocated CARES Act funding to purchase the PPE that will be handed out at giveaway.
This free distribution event will give out PPE supplies, including hand sanitizer, disinfecting cleaner and both disposable and cloth facial coverings
The free distribution event will take place at the Spokane County Fairgrounds: Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You do need to register to take part in the event and you can do so by clicking here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.