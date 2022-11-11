SPOKANE, Wash. - Free Rein Therapeutic Riding (Free Rein)—an organization offering adaptive riding and military horsemanship programs to children and adults with disabilities as well as active-duty military, veterans, and families—was awarded Gesa Credit Union's Local Heroes Grant Award on Thursday for exceptional service to the community. The grant of $10,000 will be used to expand their Military Horsemanship Program, allowing as many as 30 more participants to benefit from Free Rein's services in 2023.
The Military Horsemanship Program is designed to improve the mental health of servicemembers by providing opportunities to learn strong communication and relationship skills, find community, and build up a social support system, all with the aim of improving mental health and overall well-being.
"We see transformational changes in our Military Horsemanship participants after interacting with the horses, and we are honored to be part of their journey of healing from the visible and invisible wounds of war," said Free Rein’s Executive Director, Lisa Olson. "We are committed to providing our services free of charge for those who have given up so much for our country, and the support from organizations like the Gesa Community Foundation ensures we can continue to serve this important population.”
The Gesa Local Heroes Grant Program was established to offer funding to organizations which assist heroes in Washington state, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. Awards were given to 43 organizations statewide this year.
"Gesa is committed to serving the dedicated heroes our community relies on across Washington," said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. "We’re thrilled to honor the valuable, community-building work that Free Rein has done, and we thank them for their selfless efforts in serving our community."
To learn more about Free Rein and the services they offer, visit their website HERE. Those interested in volunteering can check out the Volunteer With Us section to learn how!