COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho- North Idaho's nursery supplier has an unusually high number of free seedlings available this year.
Due to the closing of the Arbor Day Organization in North Idaho, free seedlings and bagging supplies is available for the public to pick up on Saturday, April 27.
There is no limit on how many trees an individual can pick-up. Seedling varieties include Walter Flowering Dogwood, Amur Corktree, Flowering Dogwood and Eastern Redbud.
Seedlings can be picked-up in the Memorial Skate Park parking lot through out the weekend.
For more information contact Nick Goodwin at (208) 769-2266, or email ngoodwin@cdaid.org.