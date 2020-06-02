SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The City of Spokane Valley Parks & Recreation Department and East Valley School District are collaborating for another free summer meal program starting in mid-June.
The program offers sack lunches (including the next day's breakfast) provided by EVSD as well free activity kits from the parks & recreation department. Children 18 and under are eligible for the program and do not have to be an EVSD student to receive a meal.
The program will run every Monday-Thursday from June 15 through Aug. 6.
The meals and activity kits will be available at Edgecliff, Terrace View and Valley Mission Parks. More info on the program is available here: https://www.spokanevalley.org/freemealprogram.
