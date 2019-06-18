doritos taco

If you're looking for a quick, free, Doritos-flavored, loco snack today, hit up a Taco Bell between the hours of 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm for a free Doritos Locos Taco! 

Make sure you thank the Golden State Warriors, too. The Warriors picked up a road victory during the NBA Finals this year when they traveled to Toronto. Because the "stole" a road victory, you get to "steal" a taco. 

