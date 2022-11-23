THANKSGIVING

SPOKANE, Wash. - Food banks, food pantries and faith groups are offering free Thanksgiving meals. Here's a list of free thanksgiving dinners in the Spokane area:

Wednesday, Nov. 23

  • Union Gospel Mission: 1224 E. Trent from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
    • Thanksgiving-style meal open to men, women and children. Service pets are allowed and meals will be served at the door for those who cannot enter.

Thursday, Nov. 24

  • Fresh Soul: 3029 E. 5th at 10:00 a.m.
    • Fresh Soul will be giving away 100 free meals to the first 100 people
  • Salvation Army: 222 E Indiana Ave from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • The Salvation Army is hosting a Thanksgiving meal in their gym. They plan to serve 200 people.

Thursday, Nov. 28

  • Feed Cheney at Cheney United Methodist Church: 615 4th St at 5:30 p.m.
    • Sit-down, thanksgiving meals will be served

