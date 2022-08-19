SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since his trial began, Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe sat in front of the courtroom to speak.
Friday marked the final day of proceedings before Sharpe is handed his sentencing after pleading guilty in January to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
"I've spent a lot of time thinking what exactly would I say when I did get a chance to speak. Now that I'm here, I can see... there's really only one thing I can say: That's I'm sorry."
Throughout Sharpe's trial and the ongoing sentencing hearing, he has remained stoic, showing little emotion. Today, he was brief but apologetic.
"I'm sorry to this entire community. I'm sorry to every single person I forced PTSD upon. I'm sorry to all the people who can't go out in public anymore."
Sharpe made his apology to the community-at-large and also specifically to the victims of his actions.
"I'm sorry to Gracie, Jordyn, Emma for the scars on their bodies and their minds that I can never erase or take back. Most of all, I'm sorry to Ami and Emily for taking Sam from them."
The shooting happened in 2017 at Freeman High School and left one student dead and three others injured after Sharpe opened fire down a hallway.
Sharpe's defense and the state presented their closing arguments Friday. The state showed surveillance video from the day of the shooting after Judge Micheal Price decided to unseal the video based on public interest.
The video showed Sharpe walking down the hallway and talking with other kids before kneeling down and digging through his duffle bag. He pulled out a rifle and calmly walks down the hall before opening fire.
Another angle was shown with students chatting by their lockers, they run as gunfire rings out. Sharpe is seen walking down the hall before getting on his knees and placing his hands on his head.
The defense argued for a 20-year sentence. The state wants a 35-year sentence with supervised release.
The court is set to reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Judge Price is expected to hand down sentencing.