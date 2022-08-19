SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.
With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at least the next 35 years, making him eligible for parole at age 55.
The sentence was handed down in a packed courtroom Friday afternoon following Sharpe's speech to the community and victims earlier in the day.
State prosecutors presented a surveillance video to the court showing multiple perspectives from the day of the shooting.
The judge decided, on Friday, to release video showing the moments leading up to the shooting to the public. KHQ has decided to publish a blurred version of the footage. To learn why, and to watch the video, click here.
Sharpe pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault in January.
The sentencing has been five years in the making. Sharpe brought a rifle to school in 2017 and opened fire down a hallway killing one student and injuring three others.
Over the course of Sharpe's sentencing hearing, the court heard testimony from phycologists put on by the state and defense. While phycologists disagreed on whether Sharpe had a diagnosable mental illness at the time of the shooting, all agreed that he is at low risk to violently reoffend.
The mother of the boy Sharpe killed, Sam Strahan, addressed Sharpe Thursday. Both her son and Sharpe were 15 years old when the event occurred.
Ami Strahan called Sharpe an "evil, hateful human being" and asked the judge to sentence him to the maximum allowed by law.