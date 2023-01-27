ROCKFORD, Wash. - A single-vehicle collision with a powerline pole knocked out electricity for much of the Mica area Friday morning, including the Freeman School District. Around 470 Inland Power customers were affected.

Freeman School District announced a two-hour delayed start. Power was restored around 8 a.m., and no further delays were made beyond a two-hour late start.

Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) responded to the crash, stating it was the second crash of the morning. Early morning snow created slick roads, and SCFD8 reminds drivers to take it slow and drive for winter conditions.

Updated: Jan. 27 at 8:15 a.m.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Freeman School District will experience a two-hour delay due to a power outage.

The district will be tracking the progress of power restoration. Depending on the state of the outage, further delay or cancellation is possible. The district will send out an update should that occur.