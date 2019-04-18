SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- The Freeman School District is dealing right now with a $450,000 budget shortfall.
Although a steep number, that sounds better than other districts in the area. But as a smaller school district, this shortfall still packs a punch to their budget overall.
KHQ spoke with Superintendent Dr. Randy Russell after the meeting with parents, some students teachers, and staff members. Dr. Russell says the deficit is the direct result of an unfunded mandate from the state legislature.
"If SEBB goes through then all the part-time people that work more than 630 hours are now eligible for full-time health benefits and the school district is going to have to incur the costs of what it takes to get employees to full time," said Dr. Russell.
During Thursday night's meeting, Dr. Russell and his team explained they were still trying to assess where they can make cuts from, but no department is safe. They're considering cuts to the teaching staff, after-school sports, administrative staff, field trips, school nurses, and more.
"I don't think that folks really understand in Olympia the impact that SEBB is going to have when school districts are having to cut, make reductions, cut programs, cut people to pay for insurance it's an unfunded mandate which we get a lot in education," said Dr. Russell.
Dr. Russell told KHQ that they are going to do everything they can to minimize the cuts closest to the classroom. One thing they did say tonight is that no one has been given pink slips just yet.
The next school board meeting has been set for next Thursday, April 25th, 2018.