Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Washington Palouse, Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, and Spokane Area. In Idaho, Lewiston Area, Idaho Palouse, and Coeur d'Alene Area. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * Additional Details: Best potential for strongest winds of up to 60 mph will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&