A local school district is moving to full-time in-person learning starting in two weeks.
The Freeman School District posted to their website that this applies to all kindergarten through 12th grade students. The district only has 35 students who remain remote, and is inviting them to return to in-person learning. The district will not offer a hybrid model for the 4th quarter.
The move comes due to Governor Jay Inslee directing schools to follow the CDC’s guidelines of having students three feet apart instead of six feet apart. On Friday, Inslee said districts have the option to keep desks six feet apart for now, but by the summer and fall, desks should be three feet apart.