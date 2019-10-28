A strong Arctic front will deliver a few snow flurries for Spokane and CDA. But, be prepared for winter travel with heavier snow expected in Montana and Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place through tomorrow.
Cold northerly winds are a big player, with gust expected in the metro area at 25 mph. Stronger winds are expected in central Washington, LC Valley and Idaho Panhandle with gust to 50 MPH, with wind advisories in place through tonight.
Behind this Arctic front, a cold blast of air drops overnight lows into the teens and single digits and daytime highs in the mid to upper 30's through mid-week.
Clear and cold for Halloween, with trick o' treat temperatures in the upper 30's.
