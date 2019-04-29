A freeze warning has just been issued for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Pullman, Moscow, Pomeroy, Juliaetta and Kendrick. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop to around 30 degrees. With these conditions in place sensitive plants could be killed. Before those cold temperatures set in tonight you should cover your plants or bring them indoors if you are able. Frost will be a possibility to kick start our days through Wednesday morning.
Freeze Warning Issued until Tuesday morning
- Grace Chapin
- Updated
Grace Chapin
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... .TEMPERATURES THE NEXT FEW NIGHTS WILL BE AT OR BELOW FREEZING AROUND SPOKANE, COEUR D'ALENE, PULLMAN, MOSCOW, POMEROY, JULIAETTA, AND KENDRICK. LOW TEMPERATURES TUESDAY MORNING AND POSSIBLY WEDNESDAY MORNING WILL BE IN THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S. SENSITIVE PLANTS AND VEGETABLES WILL BE VULNERABLE TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY. * TEMPERATURES...LOWS AROUND 30. * TIMING...MIDNIGHT THROUGH 8 AM TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION COULD BE DAMAGED OR KILLED IF EXPOSED TO FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * LOCATIONS...MOSCOW, PLUMMER, POTLATCH, GENESEE, PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, CHENEY, AND ROCKFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&
