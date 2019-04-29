Freeze warning issued until Tuesday morning
  • Grace Chapin

A freeze warning has just been issued for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Pullman, Moscow, Pomeroy, Juliaetta and Kendrick. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop to around 30 degrees. With these conditions in place sensitive plants could be killed. Before those cold temperatures set in tonight…

A freeze warning has just been issued for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Pullman, Moscow, Pomeroy, Juliaetta and Kendrick. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop to around 30 degrees. With these conditions in place sensitive plants could be killed. Before those cold temperatures set in tonight you should cover your plants or bring them indoors if you are able. Frost will be a possibility to kick start our days through Wednesday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you