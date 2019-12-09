Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY 1/2 MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY ALONG I-90 FROM VANTAGE TO MOSES LAKE, RITZVILLE TO SPOKANE. SLICK ROADWAYS ARE POSSIBLE WITH FREEZING FOG. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&