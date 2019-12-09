NWS Freezing Fog 12-9-19
NWS Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers should expect some low visibility and possible slippery conditions Monday due to freezing fog on roadways during the morning commute.

"We are getting a lot of riming here at our office from the freezing fog," The National Weather Service said. "Be cautious of slick conditions and fluctuations in visibility this morning."

The National Weather Service says locally-dense freezing fog with visibilities less than a quarter mile are possible from the eastern Columbia Basin, the Spokane area and in some spots on the Palouse.

The NWS has issued a dense fog advisory until noon Monday in the lower Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blue Mountains, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. Low visibilities and the potential of some icy spots along roadways developing could lead to hazardous driving conditions in those areas.

