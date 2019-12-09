SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers should expect some low visibility and possible slippery conditions Monday due to freezing fog on roadways during the morning commute.
"We are getting a lot of riming here at our office from the freezing fog," The National Weather Service said. "Be cautious of slick conditions and fluctuations in visibility this morning."
The National Weather Service says locally-dense freezing fog with visibilities less than a quarter mile are possible from the eastern Columbia Basin, the Spokane area and in some spots on the Palouse.
Areas of fog and freezing will be found overnight across the valleys of north-central&northeast WA/northern ID, the Spokane area to West Plains, & Columbia Basin. Expect visibility less than 1 mile along with slick spots. Drive with caution. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/2wdM3AYjRg— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 9, 2019
The NWS has issued a dense fog advisory until noon Monday in the lower Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blue Mountains, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. Low visibilities and the potential of some icy spots along roadways developing could lead to hazardous driving conditions in those areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.