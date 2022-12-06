We saw it on Tuesday morning...a thin layer of ice on the cars if you parked outside. That same thin layer of ice was also on the roadways and made for a slick start to the day for many of us, and we expect another slippery morning on Wednesday.
 
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon on Wednesday for the threat of that freezing fog and drizzle, conditions should start to improve after that as temperatures warm near freezing by the afternoon. Aside from the drizzle, just another cloudy, gray day Wednesday as we get ready for our next round of snow on Thursday. 
Winter Weather Advisories

Freezing fog and drizzle late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning could put down another light glaze of ice across areas shade in purple. Please slow down on the roads!
Early indications are showing with Thursday's storm we could see 2-4" of snow possible from Spokane/Cda, northeast to Sandpoint and down through the Palouse. Lighter amounts in Central Washington with 1-2" from Omak to Colville, and less than an inch around Moses Lake . And while this is not nearly as much as the storm brought last week, the timing could make it troublesome. Most of that snow is expected to fall during the day on Thursday, which could set us up for a slower drive home Thursday night, so start planning ahead now, and we'll keep you updated on any changes. 
 
First Look at Thursday Snowfall Totals
 
Thursday's storm also looks to be the first of several more snow chances through the end of the week and into the weekend, with the next best chance Friday night-Saturday. And while none of them look to be major (like last Wednesday) the gradual accumulation here and there will only add to the snow already on the ground. We will start to get a better idea of how each of these rounds of snow will impact us in the next couple of days, so make sure to check back often for updates!

